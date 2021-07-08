xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups, roster moves and how to watch Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays

By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 08, 2021 8:00 AM

ORIOLES (28-58) VS. BLUE JAYS (44-40)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Keegan Akin (0-4, 7.46 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RHP Alek Manoah (2-0, 2.70 ERA)

[More from sports] What could a Lamar Jackson extension look like? The Ravens might take cues from these QB deals.

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBD

BLUE JAYS LINEUP

TBD

