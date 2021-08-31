xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Tuesday’s game vs. Blue Jays

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 31, 2021 12:00 PM

Orioles (40-90) vs. Blue Jays (69-61)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:07 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Keegan Akin (1-8, 7.26 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (12-7, 3.88 ERA)

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

BLUE JAYS LINEUP

TBA

