Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Sunday afternoon’s game at Athletics

Athletics (16-12) vs. Orioles (13-14)
Where: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California
First pitch: 4:07 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM
Starting pitchers: Athletics LHP Sean Manaea (3-1, 2.83 ERA) vs. Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmermann (1-3, 5.33 ERA)
Pregame reading:
- Orioles ride good start by Matt Harvey, top Oakland 8-4 for third consecutive win
- John Means hurls Orioles past A’s in series opener, 3-2
- Cedric Mullins’ walk-off sacrifice fly in 10th gives Orioles 4-3 win over Yankees, earning series split
- Few have abandoned switch-hitting and succeeded. Their stories show it can work for the Orioles’ Cedric Mullins.
- In Orioles’ 7-0 loss to Yankees, another rough day for a touted rookie starter
- Orioles trying to keep it simple with outfield alignments — and the assists are piling up
- Bruce Zimmermann hit hard as Orioles fall to Yankees, 5-1
- How Dillon Tate, the 2015 draft’s top arm, is finally reaching his potential in the Orioles bullpen
- Matt Harvey, Cedric Mullins continue resurgent seasons in Orioles’ 4-2 win over Yankees
- Orioles reset: John Means has established that he’s a good major league starter and teased that he’s a great one
ORIOLES LINEUP
Cedric Mullins (L) CF
Austin Hays (R) LF
Trey Mancini (R) 1B
Maikel Franco (R) 3B
Pedro Severino (R) C
Ryan Mountcastle (R) DH
Freddy Galvis (S) SS
DJ Stewart (L) RF
Ramon Urias (R) 2B
A’S LINEUP
Mark Canha (R) RF
Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
Ramon Laureano (R) CF
Mitch Moreland (L) DH
Matt Chapman (R) 3B
Seth Brown (L) 1B
Tony Kemp (L) LF
Elvis Andrus (R) SS
Latest Baltimore Orioles
Aramis Garcia (R) C