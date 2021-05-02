xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Sunday afternoon’s game at Athletics

By
Baltimore Sun
May 02, 2021 10:00 AM

Athletics (16-12) vs. Orioles (13-14)

Where: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

First pitch: 4:07 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Athletics LHP Sean Manaea (3-1, 2.83 ERA) vs. Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmermann (1-3, 5.33 ERA)

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

Cedric Mullins (L) CF

Austin Hays (R) LF

Trey Mancini (R) 1B

Maikel Franco (R) 3B

Pedro Severino (R) C

Ryan Mountcastle (R) DH

Freddy Galvis (S) SS

DJ Stewart (L) RF

Ramon Urias (R) 2B

A’S LINEUP

Mark Canha (R) RF

Jed Lowrie (S) 2B

Ramon Laureano (R) CF

Mitch Moreland (L) DH

Matt Chapman (R) 3B

Seth Brown (L) 1B

Tony Kemp (L) LF

Elvis Andrus (R) SS

Aramis Garcia (R) C

