Orioles on deck: Lineups, pitching matchup and how to watch Wednesday's game at Athletics

Orioles (21-52) vs. Athletics (38-36)
Where: Oakland Coliseum
First pitch: 3:37 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan
Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Athletics RHP Chris Bassitt (3-3, 3.68 ERA)
Orioles lineup
Jonathan Villar (S) SS
Anthony Santander (S) RF
Trey Mancini (R) 1B
Chance Sisco (L) C
Renato Núñez (R) DH
Rio Ruiz (L) 3B
Hanser Alberto (R) 2B
Stevie Wilkerson (S) LF
Keon Broxton (R) CF
Yankees lineup
Marcus Semien (R) SS
Matt Chapman (R) 3B
Matt Olson (L) 1B
Khris Davis (R) DH
Ramón Laureano (R) CF
Mark Canha (R) LF
Stephen Piscotty (R) RF
Chad Pinder (R) 2B
Josh Phegley (R) C