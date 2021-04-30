xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Friday’s game at Athletics

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 30, 2021 12:00 PM

Athletics (16-10) vs. Orioles (11-14)

Where: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

First pitch: 9:40 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Athletics RHP Mike Fiers (season debut) vs. Orioles LHP John Means (2-0, 1.50 ERA)

