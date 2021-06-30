xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Wednesday’s game against the Astros

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 30, 2021 12:00 PM

ORIOLES (26-54) VS. ASTROS (48-32)

Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston

First pitch: 8:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.54 ERA) vs. Astros RHP Luis Garcia (6-4, 2.83 ERA)

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF

2. Austin Hays (R) RF

3. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B

4. Anthony Santander (S) DH

5. Ryan McKenna (R) LF

6. Domingo Leyba (S) 2B

7. Ramon Urias (R) SS

8. Maikel Franco (R) 3B

9. Austin Wynns (R) C

ASTROS LINEUP

1. Jose Altuve (R) 2B

2. Michael Brantley (L) DH

3. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B

4. Yordan Alvarez (L) LF

5. Carlos Correa (R) SS

6. Kyle Tucker (L) RF

7. Abraham Toro (S) 3B

8. Myles Straw (R) CF

9. Martin Maldonado (R) C

