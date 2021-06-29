xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Tuesday’s game against the Astros

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 29, 2021 12:00 PM

ORIOLES (25-54) VS. ASTROS (48-31)

Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston

First pitch: 8:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles TBA vs. Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (6-3, 3.32 ERA)

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

ASTROS LINEUP

TBA

