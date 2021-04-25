xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Sunday’s game vs. A’s

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 25, 2021 8:00 AM

Orioles (8-12) vs. Athletics (14-7)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP John Means (1-0, 1.52 ERA) vs. Athletics LHP Jesus Luzardo (1-1, 5.89 ERA)

Pregame reading:

