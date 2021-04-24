xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Saturday night’s game vs. A’s

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 24, 2021 10:00 AM

Orioles (8-11) vs. Athletics (13-7)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Advertisement

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Advertisement
Advertisement

Starting pitchers: Orioles TBD vs. Athletics RHP Chris Bassitt (1-2, 4.43 ERA)

Pregame reading:

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement