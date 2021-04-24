Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Saturday night’s game vs. A’s

Orioles (8-11) vs. Athletics (13-7)
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
First pitch: 7:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM
Starting pitchers: Orioles TBD vs. Athletics RHP Chris Bassitt (1-2, 4.43 ERA)
Pregame reading:
- Orioles’ bats struggle again as A’s stretch streak to 12 with 3-1 win
- Early schedule filled with days off helped ease Orioles pitchers into the season. Now, the challenge begins.
- Hot road trip for Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis shows how quickly fortunes can turn | ANALYSIS
- Facing another injury, Orioles’ outfield depth remains basic example of what club should strive for | ANALYSIS
- Orioles’ bats support Matt Harvey in 7-5 win over Marlins
- Orioles’ Anthony Santander leaves Tuesday’s game vs. Marlins with left ankle sprain
- Breaking down how the Orioles’ vaunted corner bats have begun the season | ANALYSIS
- Orioles reset: Evaluating Baltimore’s rookies through the season’s first few weeks
- Orioles’ Trey Mancini enduring mixed start to comeback season: ‘He’s just trying so hard’