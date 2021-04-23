xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Friday night’s game vs. A’s

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 23, 2021 10:00 AM

Orioles (8-10) vs. Athletics (12-7)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Jorge Lopez (1-2, 8.56 ERA) vs. Athletics LHP Cole Irvin (1-2, 4.60 ERA)

Pregame reading:

