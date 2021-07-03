xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups, roster moves and how to watch Saturday’s game against the Angels

By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 03, 2021 12:00 PM

ORIOLES (27-55) VS. ANGELS (40-41)

Where: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, Calif.

First pitch: 10:07 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Jorge Lopez (2-10, 5.92 ERA) vs. Angels RHP Alex Cobb (5-3, 5.09 ERA)

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBD

ANGELS LINEUP

TBD

