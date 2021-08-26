xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Thursday’s game vs. Angels

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 26, 2021 9:00 AM

Orioles (39-86) vs. Angels (63-65)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Keegan Akin (0-8, 7.92 ERA) vs. Angels RHP Jaime Barria (2-2, 5.87 ERA)

[More from sports] Burning sage, mustaches and a win: Orioles rally to beat Angels, 10-6, ending longest losing streak in MLB since 2005 at 19 games

