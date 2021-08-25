xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: What to know about Baltimore’s losing streak, pitching matchup and how to watch Wednesday’s game vs. Angels

Baltimore Sun
Aug 25, 2021 12:00 PM

Orioles (38-86) vs. Angels (63-64)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles’ TBD vs. Angels RHP Shohei Ohtani (8-1, 2.79 ERA)

What’s at stake? The Orioles have lost 19 straight games, the longest losing streak in Major League Baseball since the 2005 Kansas City Royals lost 19 in a row and tied for the fourth-longest streak since 1900. The club and American League record is held by the 1988 Orioles, who lost their first 21 games. The 1961 Philadelphia Phillies hold the record for the longest losing streak since 1900, dropping 23 straight games.

Roster moves: The Orioles optioned RHP Konner Wade to Triple-A Norfolk after Tuesday night’s game.

ORIOLES LINEUP

ANGELS LINEUP

Pregame reading

