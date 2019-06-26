Sports Orioles

Orioles on deck: Lineups, pregame roster move and how to watch Wednesday's game vs. Padres

Orioles (22-57) vs. Padres (39-40)

Where: Camden Yards

First pitch: 3:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (3-9, 4.59 ERA) vs. Padres LHP Matt Strahm (2-6, 4.85 ERA)

Pregame roster move: The Orioles placed left-hander Josh Rogers on the 10-day injured list with a left elbow sprain and recalled left-hander Paul Fry from Triple-A Norfolk.

Orioles lineup

Hanser Alberto (R) 3B

Trey Mancini (R) RF

Renato Núñez (R) DH

Pedro Severino (R) C

Anthony Santander (S) LF

Jonathan Villar (S) 2B

Chris Davis (L) 1B

Stevie Wilkerson (S) CF

Richie Martin (R) SS

Padres lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) SS

Eric Hosmer (L) 1B

Manny Machado (R) 3B

Hunter Renfroe (R) LF

Franmil Reyes (R) RF

Francisco Mejía (S) DH

Greg Garcia (L) 2B

Austin Hedges (R) C

Manuel Margot (R) CF

