Orioles offseason positional breakdown: Ramón Urías, Jorge Mateo emerge on an infield in flux as top prospects near majors

That he played the most games this year of any Orioles infielder says plenty about the state of the depth chart. They had a good player in Freddy Galvis at shortstop before a quadriceps injury in late June took him out of the lineup, and he was eventually traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the July 30 deadline. Second base began with a mix of Rio Ruiz, Pat Valaika and Ramón Urías, but took on a lot of different looks from there. Ruiz didn’t make it past May after his position change never took hold. Valaika was a bench player when he was on the roster and for a second time was outrighted off the roster last week, this time as part of a space-clearing exercise that saw him, catcher Austin Wynns and right-handers Konner Wade and Thomas Eshelman removed from the 40-man roster.