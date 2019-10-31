Friedrich was an underclass scout with the Indians who spent a lot of time targeting high school sophomores and juniors over the last few years, giving him a deep knowledge of the Class of 2020 that will make up the prep draft class this year. While there’s plenty of risk involved in high school players, and analytics-leaning teams like the Orioles will always favor college players on which they have more data, there’s an advantage to having deeper knowledge on the prep players to add to those systems.