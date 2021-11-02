Orioles offseason positional breakdown: Outside the reliable John Means, little is settled in starting rotation

Means would be the only certain qualifier in this category, but he had two fewer starts than Matt Harvey and only one more than Jorge López, so all three deserve some notice here. Means was the best of the bunch, with a standout first two months of the season where he was one of the best pitchers in baseball and then two-plus months after a shoulder injury that were good, not great. His harsh criticism of his outings often deceived one into believing he wasn’t pitching well down the stretch, but he had a 3.62 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP and 8.22 strikeouts per nine innings for the Orioles.