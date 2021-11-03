Orioles offseason positional breakdown: Overworked bullpen remains in flux after top arms struggle

The best relievers often come up as starters, so transpose the Orioles’ top prospect list when it comes to pitchers and there’s likely to be a reliever or two who can be a fixture in their bullpen for years. Someone like Mike Baumann might end up as a power arm in the bullpen even if he doesn’t pan out as a starter, but with starters being plenty more valuable, it makes sense to keep them all on that path as long as possible.