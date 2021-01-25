Another difficult Orioles offseason shows the road to rebuilding isn’t for everyone | ANALYSIS

One of those experiences was a terribly lean stretch at the major league level as the work of drafting and developing took place. In Elias’ old boss Jeff Luhnow’s second season in charge in Houston in 2013, the Astros’ payroll was just over $26 million. They weren’t ready to win, so they weren’t going to spend anything to try. If the Orioles didn’t have Chris Davis and Alex Cobb on the books for nearly $25 million in present-day money, they’d be attempting the same thing — whether the revenue streams of baseball teams were as impacted as they claim by the COVID-19 pandemic or not.