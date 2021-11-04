5 questions facing the Orioles as the offseason officially begins

Some of those spaces are reserved for players who must come off the 60-day injured list, but several of the others will surely soon belong to some of the organization’s top prospects, specifically those who would otherwise be available to other teams in the Rule 5 draft. Starting pitching prospects DL Hall (the team’s No. 3 prospect per Baseball America), Kyle Bradish (No. 9) and Kevin Smith all figure to be protected, as does infielder Terrin Vavra. Other potential candidates who are first-time eligible include outfielder Robert Neustrom; infielders Adam Hall, Patrick Dorrian and Cadyn Grenier; and right-hander Blaine Knight.