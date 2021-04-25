Orioles among league’s worst offenses through first 20 games: ‘The hits will come’

The Orioles have been one of the baseball’s most aggressive and least productive teams through the season’s first three-plus weeks. Entering play Saturday, they swung at 51% of pitches, the most of any team, according to MLB’s Statcast data. While they had swung at the third-highest rate of pitches in the strike zone, the Orioles also made contact on the fourth fewest such pitches. Only the Boston Red Sox have chased a higher proportion of pitches out of the zone than Baltimore’s 30.5%. Yet Boston’s 125 OPS+, an all-encompassing offensive statistic that takes league and ballpark effects into account, was the highest in baseball as of Saturday, while the Orioles’ sat at a league-low 80; the average is 100.