The Orioles haven’t won without scoring at least five runs all season. Their offense is ‘pressing’ to do more.

“Ever since Iggy went down for me, with Iggy and Hays out of the lineup, I feel like a lot of these guys are just trying,” Hyde said. “Rio [Ruiz] is trying to hard, Nuney is trying too hard, [Hanser] Alberto is trying too hard. We just put together better at-bats earlier in the year. We need to get these guys to relax and thinking about line drives through the middle of the field. Easier said than done, especially when you’re facing a guy like we just faced.”