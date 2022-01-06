Oriole of the Day: Ramón Urías’ surprising rookie season opens door for larger role

What wasn’t: If there’s a qualm to take in Urías’ rookie season, it’s that he wasn’t on the field more. He made Baltimore’s Opening Day roster coming off a late 2020 audition in which he slashed .360/.407/.560, but he failed to capitalize on the opportunity before being optioned to Triple-A with a .626 OPS. When starting shortstop Freddy Galvis suffered a right quadriceps strain that proved to end his Orioles tenure, Urías took over until an upper leg injury of his own limited his ability to play short beginning in early August. Still, even as the issue cost him games and eventually landed him on the injured list, Urías posted a .790 OPS after his return to the majors. He ended the year playing only 85 games for Baltimore.