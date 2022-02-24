Oriole of the Day: Despite mostly lost season, DL Hall should push for majors in 2022

This week, Major League Baseball and its players’ union will meet daily to try to complete a new collective bargaining agreement.
The league has already elected to postpone the start of spring training games until at least March 5; at any point, the owners could choose to lift the lockout they unanimously implemented when the previous CBA expired and allow the season to begin. Instead, negotiations between the league and players over a collection of issues are threatening Opening Day, scheduled for March 31.
In the meantime, the Orioles and other teams are unable to adjust their 40-man rosters or even acknowledge the players who are members of them. The Baltimore Sun can at least do the latter, and in the final stretch of its Oriole of the Day series, we’ll take a close look at some of the youngest members of Baltimore’s 40-man roster. The remaining players have yet to make their major league debuts.
Left-hander DL Hall, the Orioles’ 2017 first-round draft pick and No. 3 prospect, hoped to spend 2021 showing off “the new DL,” and he seemed to be well on the way to doing so before a stress reaction in his pitching elbow ended his season after seven dynamic starts. Added to the 40-man roster this offseason, he’s now on the cusp of the majors.
Quick hits
2022 Opening Day age: 23
2021 stats: 3.13 ERA, 31 2/3 innings, 56 strikeouts, 1.011 WHIP, 43.8 K%, 12.5 BB% with Double-A Bowie
Under team control through: 2027
2021 in review
Number to know: 15.92. Hall struck out 15.92 batters per nine innings, or almost 1.8 batters per inning, and almost 44% of the batters he faced overall. Both rates ranked as the highest for any pitcher with at least 30 innings in the upper minors, according to FanGraphs. He’s always been a capable strikeout pitcher, but he upped that mark in 2021.
What was good: Even if opposing hitters managed to put the ball in play against Hall, they didn’t have much success. He posted career lows in batting average allowed (.145) and WHIP (1.011), partly thanks to a career-best 60.4% groundball rate. His success even came despite some bad luck on fly balls; he allowed far fewer fly balls than he had in any previous season, but more than 30% of them became home runs, the sixth-highest percentage in the upper minors.
What wasn’t: The biggest negative of Hall’s season is that it lasted only seven starts. Otherwise, he likely would have earned a promotion to Triple-A at some point and potentially pushed for major league time. His 2019 season also ended early because of a lat injury, and after his work in 2020 was limited to the alternate training site, it’s hard to see Hall getting an extended run in the majors in 2022 given the Orioles will probably be cautious with his usage.
Looking ahead to 2022
Likely 2022 role: Late-season rotation option
What’s projected: The projection system ZiPS includes the top comparison for each player at that point in his career, and in Hall’s case, the No. 1 comp is Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson. The similarities — a hard-throwing left-hander with a history of command issues who still managed to rack up strikeouts — are visible, but Hall obviously has a long way to go before becoming a pitcher truly comparable to Johnson. In 2022, he’ll likely spend much of the year in the minors, but carrying over his 2021 success would certainly make him a late-season factor in Baltimore’s pitching staff.
A step forward: Hall improved his walk rate from 2019 to 2021, but it’s a figure he would do well to lower. In his seven starts, he walked multiple batters five times, including two four-walk outings. He was generally able to get away with it; in each of those five starts, he allowed as many or fewer hits than walks. That trend likely wouldn’t continue in the majors, with opposing teams able to capitalize on the free passes.
Three up, three down
This series is ordered based on the WAR, as measured by FanGraphs, each member of Baltimore’s 40-man roster produced in 2021. For the remaining players, who have yet to reach the majors, they are ordered by when they were added to the 40-man roster and their prospect rankings. The past three players featured in the series were Jahmai Jones, Yusniel Diaz and Rylan Bannon. The Orioles due up next are Kyle Bradish, Terrin Vavra and Kevin Smith.