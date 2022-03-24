Orioles observations on future infielders, a prospect arm who thrived and another two who struggled | ANALYSIS

Orioles vs. Yankees Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg starts a double play on New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka (66) after fielding a hot grounder from batter DJ LeMahieu during 2022 spring training in Tampa, Fla. Wednesday., March 23, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

TAMPA, Fla. — There’s hope Jordan Westburg and Coby Mayo will someday share the Orioles’ infield. Wednesday night, they at least shared third base.

Before Mayo — the Orioles’ No. 10 prospect, according to Baseball America — replaced him in the seventh, Westburg — ranked No. 7 in the system — became Baltimore’s first visitor from minor league camp to start a Grapefruit League game this spring, playing third base and batting ninth in a 7-1 loss to the New York Yankees.

“I want [him] to feel like he’s getting close to the big leagues,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said before the game. “I want to give him this experience of playing in front of a night-game crowd here against a really good team.”

Westburg, 23, had already been brought in for one major league exhibition this year and played in 12 games last spring, but the 30th overall pick in the 2020 draft didn’t lose sleep for the others as he said he did Tuesday night after getting a call from coordinator of instruction Jeff Kunkel.

Playing in a night game at George M. Steinbrenner Stadium against a Yankees lineup stocked with their major league regulars gave Westburg an experience he hopes to repeat soon.

“Ultimately, that’s where I want to be, that’s where I want to stay, and those are the kind of games that I’d like to play in a lot,” he said. “To get a taste of that was pretty special.”

After grounding out in his first at-bat, he laced an offering from major league reliever Chad Green to the right-field wall at 102.6 mph, with a strong defensive play from Aaron Judge forcing him to settle for a single. It was an example of the all-fields approach he showed off at three minor league stops in 2021, reaching Double-A and posting an .868 OPS.

Selected the same year as Westburg in the fourth round, Mayo, 20, is known for his impressive power and rocket arm. He handled the game’s final three innings at third base and ended the game with a flyout.

“Coby’s a beast,” Westburg said. “Obviously, the tools are off the charts. He’s still young, and he’s still gonna learn the game and just continue to grow. But everything is there.”

With Mayo added to the mix, the Orioles have had six of their top eight infield prospects appear in Grapefruit League games. That Terrin Vavra and Jahmai Jones are the only ones among them on the club’s official camp roster, let alone 40-man roster, means time remains before the likes of Westburg, Mayo, Gunnar Henderson and Joey Ortiz are playing at Camden Yards.

But as Westburg showed Wednesday, the future is getting ever-closer.

Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish gets the ball from catcher Robinson Chirinos during a spring training game against the Yankees in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday night. The lineup Bradish faced in his first appearance of the spring likely wasn’t too far off from New York’s eventual Opening Day lineup. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Bradish shows his stuff

The lineup right-hander Kyle Bradish faced in his first appearance of the spring likely wasn’t too far off from New York’s eventual Opening Day lineup. The 25-year-old held the Yankees scoreless over two innings.

Bradish, the Orioles’ third-ranked pitching prospect behind Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall who was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in the Dylan Bundy trade, spent much of his outing with a Yankee on base. A situation he thrived in with Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk in 2021, he held New York to 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, freezing Joey Gallo in the first and getting Gleyber Torres to chase a slider in the second. Bradish’s slider got three whiffs on four swings, and he added three more with a fastball that averaged 96.2 mph and topped out at 97.5 mph, per Statcast.

With those six misses coming among 19 total swings, his whiff rate would have ranked among the top 10% of any Orioles start in 2021.

“He’s facing their varsity club and showed really good stuff,” Hyde said. “Love the breaking balls. Velo was mid-to-upper 90s. … He pitched with confidence and with a ton of poise. Looked like he was on the attack and throwing a bunch of strikes. Stuff, obviously, is electric.”

Added to the 40-man roster in November, Bradish will likely reach the majors this year, and given that he spent most of last year in Triple-A while Rodriguez and Hall have yet to pitch at that level, he could do so before them. The way he discussed facing New York’s primary lineup sounded as if he planned to do it again soon.

“They’re in the division, so getting an early look at them is always nice,” Bradish said. “But I attack guys no matter who they are.”

Baumann, Wells struggle

A couple of inexperienced starters who trail Bradish in prospect rankings but beat him to the major leagues struggled in relief appearances Wednesday.

After working with a scoreless third that featured a Westburg-sparked double play, left-hander Alexander Wells’ fourth inning started auspiciously when Gallo doubled on a popup to second baseman Rougned Odor. New York ended up with three runs in the inning, with Wells, Baltimore’s No. 25 prospect, allowing a two-run home run to Torres.

“Wellsy just made a couple mistakes,” Hyde said. “Balls got elevated a little bit and he’s gotta be down in the zone. He’s got to be able to really pitch on the corners to have success.”

No. 11 prospect Mike Baumann came in fourth the fifth and surrendered home runs to two of his first four batters. But in a two-inning appearance, his average fastball velocity was nearly 3 mph above what he showed in 2021′s brief minor league stint.

“His stuff is better than what we saw last summer,” Hyde said. “I think he’s got something to build off.”

Stewart exits with hand injury

Outfielder DJ Stewart exited in the sixth inning after a 95.7 mph pitch hit him on the knuckle of his left ring ringer while batting. Stewart sat by home plate for a while before returning to the Orioles’ dugout. It was his third plate appearance of the game and he likely would have exited afterward regardless, but he was replaced in the field for the bottom of the frame. Hyde said afterward Stewart would undergo an X-ray on the hand Thursday morning.

A prolonged absence for Stewart would open a door for other players to make the Orioles’ roster. Outfielders Kyle Stowers and Robert Neustrom are in camp as nonroster invitees after impressive 2021 seasons, while Chris Owings is an option to break camp as a utility player.