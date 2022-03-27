Orioles observations on Tyler Wells’ best of both worlds, Keegan Akin’s spring troubles and a middle infield flip-flop | ANALYSIS

SARASOTA, Fla. — Tyler Wells’ passion for big moments, he believes, comes from his childhood. His mother, Chasity, died of cancer when he was 4 years old, and baseball became a place to think about anything else. It was always the tightest spots under the brightest lights that captured him.

Wells wants to be a part of those moments for the Orioles, and he doesn’t care whether they come as a starter, his role in Minnesota Twins’ system before Baltimore plucked him in the Rule 5 draft, or closer, a responsibility he carried late last year and thrived in.

“I’m one of those people where it’s like, if I can, I’m going to pick you up and I’m going to carry you the entire way if you need me to because I want everyone to be there whenever everything goes right,” Wells said. “It isn’t just a me thing. It’s a team thing. I want everyone on the team to have big moments, big games, a lot of excitement and a lot of memories.”

“How many blanks have you filled in in your mind outside of Ryan at first with the infield?”



Brandon Hyde, wryly: “I’ve filled in Ryan in the infield.”



Such is the state of much of the Orioles’ roster with less than two weeks until Opening Day: https://t.co/gJMPlLRLCe — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) March 26, 2022

Saturday’s 14-5 exhibition win over the Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t necessarily qualify, but it did give Wells a second chance this spring to be a starter for the Orioles. He said he wasn’t sure that would be his initial role come the regular season; the league’s 99-day lockout shortened his time to build up for a true starting role, meaning he might work in tandem with another pitcher built up for a handful of innings.

Even as a starter, Wells is doubtful to carry a full workload in 2022. He missed 2019 after undergoing Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, lost a season as all minor leaguers did in 2020, then worked fewer than 60 innings out of the Orioles’ bullpen last year. But overcoming those circumstances to be in a major league rotation wouldn’t necessarily feel significant to Wells.

“It means just as much to me as being a high-leverage bullpen guy,” he said. “You’re giving your team a chance to win, and that to me matters a lot.”

Wells admitted the adrenaline of starting doesn’t approach that of pitching the ninth against the middle of an opposing lineup, but it does require a more controlled mindset, he said. Saturday, the wind was blowing out of Ed Smith Stadium, leading to four home runs over the course of the game, but Wells’ focus was on keeping the ball down. He was relatively successful until a third-inning drive went over center fielder Cedric Mullins for a double, the only run-scoring hit Wells has allowed in 4 ⅔ spring innings.

“I’m hoping that I can take both what I’ve learned as a starter coming up through the minors and what I learned last year at the back end of the bullpen,” Wells said, “and I can kind of mesh the two to find a really good happy medium.”

Spring not Akin’s season

After closing the 2020 season in Baltimore’s rotation, Keegan Akin came into spring training last year penciled in for a return, only to struggle with his control throughout camp and begin the season at the alternate site.

Through two spring outings, he’s on track for a possible repeat. Before a core injury ended his season, Akin posted a 4.02 ERA and held opponents to a sub-.200 average in his final six starts. He entered camp hoping to build on that relative success, but through two spring outings lasting 2 ⅓ innings, he’s issued five walks. His outing Saturday ended after he allowed a home run on an 0-2 pitch.

“Gotta eliminate those [walks],” Akin said. “They’re gonna get me in trouble, as you saw today. Gotta get in the zone more and compete a little better with that.”

Akin said he doesn’t see similarities between this spring and last, saying he’s working back from the injury and trying to rediscover his mechanics. But with less than two weeks until Opening Day, he’ll have to find them quickly.

There are three available spots in the Orioles’ rotation, and along with Wells, Akin is in a group three times that size contending for them. He led Baltimore’s rookies in innings last season, but he’ll need to start showing more in these spring outings to avoid being bypassed by other members of a large group of inexperienced starting candidates.

“Keegan’s gonna have to be able to throw strikes,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “It’s only two outings, so we’re gonna continue to give him looks.”

Another infield look

Hyde and the Orioles will value versatility in the regular season, but it’s creating difficult decisions in camp.

With uncertainty on Baltimore’s infield outside of first base, Hyde has to choose not only which three players will start, but the exact spots those three will play. He put out a new iteration Saturday.

The first time leading shortstop candidates Ramón Urías and Jorge Mateo played together Thursday, Hyde had Mateo at that position with Urías at second, while Kelvin Gutiérrez manned third. Saturday, Hyde flipped the middle infielders and had utility candidate Chris Owings, also a shortstop option, at third.

“We’re not sure on who’s going to be there but also just the set positions,” Hyde said before the game. “We have a lot of guys that play multiple spots, and so kind of figuring out what the right combination is, kind of figuring out who looks better than somebody else at short, at second, or third. It’s just an evaluation right now.”

Mateo made a nice diving play behind Akin, but the group’s biggest contributions came offensively. In a seven-run fifth inning, Urías and Mateo hit back-to-back double, and Owings followed with a home run.

The trio can play all three open infield spots, something none of the other candidates can claim. Perhaps Saturday marked the start of them showing they should be the three starters. Now, Hyde just has to figure out where to put them.

“They’re all playing well,” he said. “Mateo’s doing something exciting almost every game. Urías has been really solid, hitting a lot of balls hard, especially the opposite field. Chris Owings swung the bat really well tonight again, line out yesterday to right field to open the game, and then tonight two-strike homer to left, playing all three spots in the infield. I’m really happy with how all those guys are playing. I think they are pushing each other.”