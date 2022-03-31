Orioles observations on Tyler Wells clinching a rotation spot, César Prieto’s appreciation, and well-performing bullpen candidates | ANALYSIS

BRADENTON, Fla. — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde provided some clarity Thursday morning on how his starting rotation will look to open 2022. He was clear how much more is needed.

After announcing that left-hander John Means will start the season opener for the second straight year and right-handers Jordan Lyles and Tyler Wells will start at some point in the four games that follow, Hyde was direct about how Baltimore’s rotation stands otherwise with eight days until the regular season begins April 8 in Tampa.

“That’s where I’m at, and that’s all there is,” Hyde said. “That’s all I got to tell you, and that’s all I know, to be honest with you. I don’t have any idea after that.”

That Wells has helped provide some certainty is welcome. He made his third spring start in a 4-4 tie against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, improving his exhibition stat line to two runs allowed in 7 ⅔ innings across those outings with three frames of one-run ball.

The Orioles’ second selection in the Rule 5 draft before last season, Wells, 27, began 2021 pitching in mopup duty before finding his major league footing and becoming the Orioles’ closer. Given that he threw only 57 innings as a reliever and was coming off two lost years because of Tommy John surgery and the canceled 2020 minor league season, Wells won’t be stretched out as a full starter. Instead, he’ll be working in tandem with another pitcher who covers three or so innings.

The Orioles pushed Wells to 53 pitches Thursday, with the last two coming off a conversation with pitching coach Chris Holt after Wells allowed a two-out home run to Bryan Reynolds in the third then loaded the bases on an infield single, walk and hit batter. The latter of that pair produced a flyout from Michael Chavis to end the inning.

Wells’ average velocity on each of his pitches was down at least 1 mph from his 2021 averages, according to Statcast, a byproduct of trying to manage his workload across multiple innings. He said his assumption is the Orioles want him built up to throw about 70 pitches by his first regular-season outings, with a greater focus on the number of innings he throws. He expects to work three or four innings in most of his early-season starts, with the hope of going deeper in the games if he feels comfortable later in the year.

A starter in the minor leagues with the Minnesota Twins before the Orioles took him in the Rule 5 draft, Wells said he has spent more of this spring relearning the mental aspects of the role than the physical.

“A lot of it is routine,” he said. “I had a conversation with Jordan Lyles yesterday about just trying to prepare for games, learning about the lineup, understanding, like, ‘OK, what do you look for, who do you talk to?’ Kind of just a routine of not just preparing yourself physically, but preparing yourself mentally and having a game plan every time you go out there.”

Wells said he’s also received insight from Means, catcher Robinson Chirinos and right-hander Jorge López, who is also in the mix to be used as a piggyback pitcher. On Thursday, Wells’ bulk partner was Keegan Akin, who led Baltimore rookies in innings last year but has struggled with his command for a second straight spring.

He threw only 12 of his 22 pitches for strikes in the fifth inning but avoided any runs despite traffic on the bases. Akin was one strike from a quick sixth when Diego Castillo homered, the second straight outing he has allowed a home run when ahead in a two-strike count. After a three-pitch strikeout closed the frame, he followed with a scoreless frame, with 2019 third-round draft pick Zach Watson making a diving catch to end the inning after a two-out double.

“Thought the command wasn’t real good the first inning and then he settled in better, with better offspeed command in the second and third,” Hyde said of Akin.

César Prieto show

It may have been a spring training tie, but Thursday’s game meant a lot to César Prieto.

Prieto, a 22-year-old Cuban infielder who signed with Baltimore in January for $650,000, made his Grapefruit League debut in the seventh inning. Playing second base, he easily fielded a groundball for the frame’s second out, though he made a fielding error to start a Pittsburgh rally in the eighth. Although he struck out in his only at-bat, Prieto is known for excellent bat-to-ball skills. He hit .403 with a record 44-game hitting streak in the Cuban National Series before defecting in May.

“This feels like a dream come true,” Prieto said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “Since I was a little kid, this is a moment I’ve always dreamt of.”

Ranked by MLB Pipeline as Baltimore’s No. 12 prospect, Prieto being with the Orioles on Thursday likely indicates he’ll open the season with one of their A-ball affiliates, with camp wrapping up for players who will likely be in the upper minors. He said his family is still back in Cuba, but his focus right now is baseball and doing “whatever I can to make myself be a part of the major league club.”

Hyde got lots of looks at Prieto before major league camp begin, including at a minicamp that featured many of the Orioles’ other top position player prospects.

“Great kid,” Hyde said. “Really hard worker. I like his left-handed swing. He was right on a couple of those fastballs, just missed a couple fastballs. Fun to see him out there. I know he was excited, and I was happy to watch him.”

Orioles left-hander Cionel Pérez — another waiver claim turned bullpen option who spent last season with the Cincinnati Reds — pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing a leadoff single then erasing the runner with an impressive pickoff before striking out the next two batters. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Bake and Ci

The end of spring training will likely bring with it a collection of players from other rosters becoming available to Baltimore via waivers. Any such addition would require the Orioles to expose someone currently on their 40-man roster.

Right-hander Bryan Baker has gone through a similar process, falling off the Toronto Blue Jays’ roster in November after serving as the closer for their Triple-A affiliate. The Orioles claimed him, potentially intrigued by a pitcher who allowed only one home run in more than 40 Triple-A innings last season.

Baker, 27, has rewarded that interest this spring. In his three outings, Baker has retired all nine opposing hitters with three strikeouts. Pitching Thursday’s fourth inning, he averaged more than 95 mph with his fastball. His previous two outings came in ninth innings, meaning he was mostly facing bench players and callups from minor league camps.

“That’s why I threw him early; I wanted to see him hopefully against some of their starters,” Hyde said. “But Bake threw the ball good. ... Quick innings because the stuff is overpowering guys.”

Left-hander Cionel Pérez — another waiver claim turned bullpen option — pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing a leadoff single then erasing the runner with an impressive pickoff before striking out the next two batters.