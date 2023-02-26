Orioles observations on Terrin Vavra’s early statement, DL Hall’s fresh haircut and more

Terrin Vavra spent the offseason preparing to play the corner infield. It seems he also made sure he had an offensive profile to match those spots.

After doubling and homering in Saturday’s spring training opener, Vavra continued to make a strong early impression as he competes for a spot on Baltimore’s opening-day roster. He stroked two more hits, drove in a pair and made two diving stops at third base, with the natural second baseman having previously played only one inning there professionally.

"I think no matter when you play the game, at least for me, I always try to play it hard and play it the right way,” Vavra said. “I’m not perfect with it, but I do my best and I think the more I get to play for the coaching staff, teammates, the more they’re going to have an appreciation for that. Hopefully, it just puts the team in the best spot to win.”

Vavra is part of a long list of candidates in camp competing to be one of the Orioles’ left-handed bench bats. Many of the others also contributed to Sunday’s 10-6 victory over the Detroit Tigers; Lewin Díaz drive in four, three on a home run, as part of a nine-run fifth inning in his first spring training after a nomadic offseason.

But Vavra has a leg up, already holding a spot on the 40-man roster and offering the most versatility of the group. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Vavra will “play all over the place” this spring, with time in the outfield and first base also in Vavra’s future.

“There’s gonna be bumps along the road no matter what,” Vavra said. “Just trying to make the most of every opportunity. Try to learn from everything. That’s what this time of year is for. Be aggressive. Try to help the pitchers out the best we can and better yourself, so when those balls are hit actually in the season, you’re comfortable and you’re ready and you’re equipped to make the play.”

In his rookie season, Vavra hit .258 with a .677 OPS in limited playing time, showing the plate discipline that was his hallmark during his minor league career. Not known for his power, he bounced a double over the wall then cleared it Saturday. On Sunday, he grounded a single through the right side in a left-on-left matchup against Eduardo Rodríguez before adding a two-run single in Baltimore’s big fifth.

It’s early, so he’s not overreacting. But every dive in the dirt and base hit will shore up his case to make the roster.

“I know it’s a long season, so just trying to stay focused, just trying to put the barrel on the ball every time,” Vavra said. “Never trying to get too high, get too low this time of year. It’s good to have some good feelings, no doubt. Kind of get some confidence rolling. But ultimately, it’s a marathon this season, so just trying to make the most of each and every at-bat.”

Orioles pitcher DL Hall participates in a drill during a spring training workout on Feb. 18 in Sarasota, Florida. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

New ‘do, good deed

DL Hall was the talk of the Orioles’ clubhouse Saturday, and it had nothing to do with baseball.

When the left-hander strolled into Ed Smith Stadium, his shoulder-length brown hair had been trimmed to a buzz cut. Teammates literally stopped in their tracks to gawk at him. Joey Krehbiel, who has a locker next to Hall’s, jokingly introduced himself as if they were meeting for the first time, noting he had never seen Hall’s neck before. Hall said he had the same experience, doing a double-take when he looked in the mirror Saturday morning.

Hall had been growing his hair out since 2021, and on Friday, he got all 15 inches of it cut with plans to donate it to Wigs & Wishes, a nonprofit that creates wigs for women and children facing cancer. Hall is holding onto his hair until the end of spring training, and he’ll get to meet the child his hair is going to.

Orioles pitcher DL Hall cut about 15 inches of hair off his head and will donate it to Wigs & Wishes, a nonprofit that will make it into a wig for a child battling cancer. Hall will get to meet the child later this year. (Courtesy Baltimore Orioles)

“I planned on doing it when we went up north for the season, but as you can tell, it’s really hot down here, so I was ready to go ahead and cut it off,” Hall said Sunday. “Anytime I can help out, especially with kids and things like that, it’s awesome. I was grateful to be able to do it.”

Baltimore’s No. 2 pitching prospect, Hall said he last cut his hair during the 2021 season and hoped to donate it then, but neither he nor his barber were familiar with how to take care of it during the cut.

“We were trying to, like, grab it off the ground to save it,” Hall said. “Didn’t work out.”

Hall said, this time, his hair was put in five or six ponytails with rubber bands, and after a two-minute buzz, his hair was the shortest it’s been since 2019.

He said he plans to keep the style for a while. His caps are now too big for him, but he no longer has to deal with waking up in the middle of the night with hair in his face. Drying the long hair after a shower was also “so annoying,” Hall said.

“Now, I can just get out of the shower, do one of these right here,” Halls said, rubbing his head, “and I’m ready to go.”

Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer throws during the first day of workouts on Feb. 16 at the team's spring training complex in Sarasota, Florida. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Kremer’s latest WBC step

In what Hyde said is one of two outings he’ll make before leaving for the World Baseball Classic, right-hander Dean Kremer allowed a run in two innings on 22 pitches, throwing more in the bullpen afterward.

Kremer pitched for Israel as a reliever in the 2017 WBC but will be in the country’s rotation this year. Hyde said Kremer will get one more outing with the Orioles, likely a one-inning appearance, before leaving for the international tournament next month, with Kremer noting it’s up to the team how built up he is before leaving for the event.

“I don’t feel like that’s a call that I’m able to make,” Kremer said. “I think that’s coming from up top because they’re ultimately letting me go. I don’t get to dictate that. So whatever they’ll let me do, then I’m happy with.”

After a strong 2022, Kremer is seemingly a frontrunner in the Orioles’ rotation competition. He said normally treats spring training games competitively, so he’s not concerned about taxing himself with the intensity of the WBC.

He said he felt slightly rushed in his first start with the league’s new pitch clock but noted it will be a quick adjustment as he gets more outings.

Behind him, right-hander Yennier Canó and left-hander Cade Povich combined for three scoreless innings. The pair represents half of the Orioles’ return from the Minnesota Twins for trading All-Star closer Jorge López at last year’s deadline.

Grapefruit League

Rays at Orioles

Monday, 1:05 p.m.