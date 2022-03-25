Orioles observations on lining up the rotation, a ‘determined’ Yusniel Diaz and the effects of a stomach bug | ANALYSIS

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Orioles’ pitching plans have been shaken up, with a stomach bug moving around their staff causing a shuffle that could ultimately affect their regular-season rotation.

Jordan Lyles was supposed to make his Orioles spring debut Friday as the starter for what became a 9-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, but he woke up feeling ill. Manager Brandon Hyde said the hope is Lyles will be able to take the mound in the next day or two, but the planned time for his first spring outing was intriguing nonetheless.

Lyles, 31, figures to be the Orioles’ second starter behind former All-Star John Means, whose first spring start came Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Including off-days and a regular five-man turn, that outing seemingly lined Means up to start April 8′s Opening Day game against the Rays.

The Orioles planned to have Lyles start not only three days after Means, but also against the Rays team he would presumably face in that opening series. In recent springs, the Orioles have had their starting pitchers throw sim games on the backfields on their scheduled days to pitch rather than face a divisional opponent they could see early in the year, though the shortened nature of this spring — coming off Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout — might have prompted the end of such extreme game planning.

Still, the idea of Lyles working so far behind Means and facing the Rays indicates the Orioles might have planned to hold him for the season’s second series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Simply counting by days rather than games, though, means pitching Friday would have indeed put Lyles on turn for the regular season’s second day.

“We’re starting [to line starters up],” Hyde said. “I think we’re gonna kinda start counting backwards from Opening Day. Hopefully, everybody stays healthy, and you can kind of line guys up. We just have so many question marks in our rotation that it’s about evaluating all these guys as much as we possibly can, and then that’s really secondary. Lyles and Means will be in our rotation, and so you’re trying to line them up to when we want to have them start their seasons.”

Tyler Wells, who served as the Orioles’ closer much of last year but is being viewed as a starting candidate this spring, is scheduled to start Saturday against the Pirates. Baltimore has yet to announce a Sunday starter; that day would be Means’ five-day turn. It’s possible the illness pushes Lyles to Monday, when he would face the Philadelphia Phillies. Such an alignment would keep Means and Lyles from facing an American League East foe until the regular season if the Orioles keep them on five-day turns for the spring.

Despite the assurances of Means and Lyles’ spots, most else about the Orioles’ rotation is uncertain. Baltimore appears committed to allowing Wells to return to the starting role he had in Minnesota’s system, potentially leaving only two rotation spots for the large collection of inexperienced starters who debuted for them in the past two seasons.

It remains unclear where exactly in the rotation those spots will fall.

‘Determined’ Diaz

For a second straight at-bat, Yusniel Diaz smacked a line drive the other way to right field. Unlike the first, which dropped for a double to raise Diaz’s spring OPS to 1.217, Luke Raley was able to leap for the catch. Diaz was able to laugh afterward toward a friend from their time in the Los Angeles Dodgers system.

The centerpiece of July 2018′s Manny Machado trade, Diaz didn’t have much smile to about in 2021. He spent much of the season injured and played poorly when healthy. The Orioles sent him to the Arizona Fall League to make up for lost at-bats, and a left shoulder strain cut even that trip short.

The struggle of a season prompted Diaz to focus on his body and diet this offseason, trading steak and rice for leaner meats and salads. So far, it’s paying off. Diaz, 25, is hitting .308/.438/.692 this spring, driving the ball to all fields.

“He’s showing what he showed in spring training my first year here [in 2019],” Hyde said, “where he’s hitting the ball hard, he uses the whole field, really driving the ball to the opposite gap, which is nice. Doing a good job in the outfield. Getting better. He’s got some confidence right now, and it’s fun to watch him.

“He seems really determined.”

Friday’s performance came two weeks before the Orioles’ regular-season opener, and asked whether he feels he’s doing enough to enter the Opening Day picture, Diaz focused on the present.

“I do feel really good right now,” Diaz said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “I’m just trying to focus on all the positive things that are happening and trying to continue that as we get further into spring training.”

Bullpen bug

The two extra roster spots all teams will have early in the season will certainly benefit the Orioles, who are generally desperate for more pitchers no matter how many of them they have.

But the stomach bug in the clubhouse is also keeping some players fighting for those extra spots off the mound. Bryan Baker, a member of the 40-man roster who impressed in the Toronto Blue Jays system in 2021, and Conner Greene, a nonroster invitee who pitched for the Orioles last season, lost their scheduled outings Thursday because they weren’t feeling well. Bruce Zimmermann, a contender for a rotation spot who could end up in a long-relief role, made his start that day but felt the stomach issues after the outing.

The bug is affecting the state of the Orioles’ overall roster, as well. With a handful of pitchers temporarily out, Hyde said the club is waiting to make its next wave of camp cuts so that it has enough pitching in the meantime. Baltimore has two weeks to go from 61 players to 28.

“We do need to get our number down soon,” Hyde said. “We need to get a smaller working group, really, the last 10 days of spring training. So I think you’ll start seeing some guys, they’ll probably be sent down at some point here in the next handful of days.”

Spring training

PIRATES@ORIOLES

Saturday, 6:05 p.m.

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM