Orioles observations on Ramón Urías’ good start, Anthony Santander looking ahead and ‘opportunity’ in Baltimore | ANALYSIS

Fort Myers, Fla. — Despite a plentiful market, the Orioles did not make a significant addition at shortstop this offseason. That decision was Ramón Urías’ gain.

“Of course, I want that job,” he said Sunday, “but I just have to stay focused on the game and do what I can do.”

He got off to a good start Sunday, homering in his first plate appearance of the spring in a 3-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park. The opposite-field, full-count stroke off Red Sox starter Tanner Houck in some ways continued where he left off last season. Urías, 27, quietly led the Orioles and all qualified rookies in on-base percentage, and no Baltimore batter with at least 200 plate appearances had a lower chase rate.

He put up those numbers after a slow start to the season, being optioned to Triple-A and only returning after veteran shortstop Freddy Galvis suffered a right leg injury that proved to end his time with the Orioles. From that point on, Urías was one of Baltimore’s most productive players until his own upper leg/groin injury hampered his season down the stretch.

“I want to show that I’m healthy, that I’m ready to play 162 games,” Urías said. “Just keep impressing the coaching staff and make the team. I’m playing to get a spot on the roster.”

More days like Sunday will secure that and more. Manager Brandon Hyde said his takeaway was Urías getting in five innings at shortstop, though he was also pleased with his at-bats.

“Good work from him today,” Hyde said. “It’s nice to see him square up a fastball and hit a ball out the other way.”

Urías’ ability to also play second and third base should help him find a spot on the roster even if he loses out on the shortstop job to Jorge Mateo or Chris Owings, who made an impressive over-the-shoulder catch playing second base in his first game after signing as a minor league free agent.

“I just have to work hard and control what I can control and let the manager take that decision,” Urías said. “Competition is always good. It makes you better.”

Outfield prospect Yusniel Diaz provided the Orioles’ other run with a loud home run to dead center field.

Santander looking ahead, not back

Anthony Santander is ready to put 2021 behind him.

Voted Most Valuable Oriole in 2020, the 27-year-old outfielder battled a sprained left ankle throughout last year, preventing him from repeating the performance.

But he’s come into this spring camp energized, having lost 10 pounds in the offseason. During his media session after coming out of Sunday’s game following three at-bats as the Orioles’ designated hitter, he apologized to team interpreter Brandon Quinones for the length of his answers.

“I feel really good,” Santander said through Quinones. “I feel like I had a really good offseason. It’s been a great camp so far. I’d say I’m probably 90% there, but it’s been great getting back into the swing of things here in spring training.”

Nothing came of Santander’s three trips to the plate, though Hyde was pleased to get him back into the routine of playing in a game. Hyde said Santander will DH again Tuesday before getting into a game in the outfield.

“I don’t want to go back to him playing the way he did last year, playing hurt,” Hyde said. “I want him to be healthy, and we know what kind of player he is when he’s healthy.”

Santander said he has no mental concerns about his ankle as he plays, and Hyde has said he believes the true version of Santander is more like the 2020 version than 2021′s. Santander isn’t interested in making any comparison that involves looking back on last year.

“I want to leave that in the past,” he said. “This is a new season, a new year and I just want to focus on what’s to come this year.”

Baltimore remains land of ‘opportunity’

Through three exhibitions, the Orioles haven’t deployed any pitchers likely to be in their Opening Day rotation. That will change Monday, with left-hander Keegan Akin getting the start and several members of the 40-man roster — and top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez — following him.

But Sunday, that meant former Red Sox prospect Denyi Reyes drew the start at JetBlue Field, getting to say hello to several of his teammates and coaches. Reyes, 25, was in major league camp with Boston in 2019 and 2020, moved to relief in 2021 and signed a minor league deal with the Orioles this offseason.

“The Orioles, we have a lot of opportunity,” Reyes said.

That’s been a buzzword in Baltimore throughout its rebuild, and it seems it will carry in 2022. Throughout camp, Hyde has spoken about how unsettled much of the Orioles’ roster is; outside of the outfield — where Santander, Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays have established themselves — Baltimore has had year-to-year inconsistency throughout the roster, especially on the pitching side.

“It’s a competition right now,” Hyde said Sunday. “Our bullpen’s a competition. Our rotation’s a competition. I want to believe guys are going out trying to fight for jobs.”

That means when a player like Reyes — who has a career minor league ERA of 2.92 and 3.7% walk rate — becomes a free agent, they look to the Orioles. In 2021, several pitchers joined Baltimore as minor league free agents and ended up making major league debuts that might not have happened elsewhere.

For players trying to break through, Baltimore remains the place to be for an opportunity to play. The rebuild will be over when coming to the Orioles means an opportunity to win.

