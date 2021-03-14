Orioles observations on a Ryan Mountcastle breakout, Adley Rutschman being challenged and more impressive rookie pitchers | ANALYSIS

Perhaps he was, like many of the Orioles this spring, overswinging to make an impression. When he doubled for his first hit of the spring March 3 against the Atlanta Braves, Hyde noted that he got himself under control in his fourth and final at-bat and needed to learn to do that more often. That will be a fine lesson to carry down to minor league camp as Rutschman begins to prepare for his long-awaited first full minor league season.