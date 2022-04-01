Orioles observations on Jordan Lyles’ efficiency, prospects going nine and MASN’s technical difficulties | ANALYSIS

SARASOTA, Fla. — Signed to the largest free-agent contract of general manager Mike Elias’ tenure in Baltimore, Jordan Lyles is expected to be a steady source of innings in the Orioles’ rotation. Given the state of their pitching staff with the regular season a week away, he showed how valuable that can be in his final spring training start.

Lyles needed fewer than 60 pitches to complete five innings of two-run ball in Friday’s 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, adding another dozen or so in the bullpen afterward. After he grinded through three innings in his first Grapefruit League outing, he’ll carry his second through next week before making his first regular-season start for Baltimore, which will likely come in the second game of the year after John Means starts the opener April 8.

“I should be good to go,” Lyles said. “Hopefully, that first outing, I try and get six, seven, if I’m efficient like I was today.”

Lyles said his workload is about one inning and two starts behind what it would be at this point in a typical spring training, with this year’s exhibition season shortened coming off Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout. The 31-year-old said he’s been with some teams in his 11-year career that require all starters to throw 100 pitches before leaving camp.

“Obviously that’s not going to be the case anywhere in baseball this year,” Lyles said. “It’s gonna be different for everyone.”

Beyond Means and Lyles, the Orioles are expected to have bulk pitchers work in tandem for their other three rotation spots, with Tyler Wells, last season’s closer, making starts of three-to-four innings and all other pitchers for those roles undecided.

“There’s a lot of jobs to be won right now,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “And that’s not an ideal situation, but it’s a situation we’re in.”

That makes Lyles, who ranked 22nd in the majors with 180 innings in 2021, all the more important.

“We’re gonna be looking for innings,” Hyde said. “Jordan’s a guy that has given them in the past and did a great job in Texas last year logging a bunch of innings. It’s important that we have a veteran presence in our rotation.”

Orioles center fielder Colton Cowser (81) warms up before a spring training game against the Phillies at Ed Smith Stadium on Friday in Sarasota, Florida. (Steve Helber/AP)

Prospects play whole game

The first Orioles to play a full game this spring were three of their recent highly drafted players.

Third baseman Jordan Westburg, center fielder Colton Cowser and left fielder John Rhodes were brought up from minor league camp to start in the bottom three spots of the Orioles’ order and played all nine innings.

“Hyde came up to me in probably the fifth was like, ‘You good to play all nine?’ and I was like, ‘Absolutely,’” said Cowser, who the Orioles drafted fifth overall last year out of Sam Houston. “Can’t pass up the opportunity.”

Cowser, 22, has come up several times this spring, displaying his strong plate discipline with a .462 on-base percentage.

“I’m really blessed to do it, them getting me out here in this environment,” he said. “First couple games, I was a little nervous and then from there, it’s been the same game, so it’s been awesome.

“The pitchers are all different levels and such. Pretty much all of them are higher than I’m going to be, so I’m excited to be facing them.”

Drafted 30th overall in 2020, Westburg, 23, had another strong visit to camp with a single, double and stolen base, as well as a diving stop at third in the ninth. Rhodes, a 21-year-old drafted in 2021′s third round, had a quiet day but has impressed Hyde this spring.

With players bound for Triple-A having already broken camp and minor leaguers headed to other affiliates doing the same in the coming days, the final five games of spring training could feature looks at some of the youngest players in the Orioles’ system.

Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini (16) talks with fans before a spring training game against the Phillies at Ed Smith Stadium on Friday in Sarasota, Florida. (Steve Helber/AP)

You had to be there

The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network won’t have its broadcasters travel to road games for at least the start of the 2022 season, a decision that makes the Orioles the only of MLB’s 30 teams that will have neither their radio nor television broadcasters on the road.

Hopefully, the network learned its lesson Friday.

The last of the three games MASN aired this spring was littered with technical difficulties, primarily that audio from broadcasters Melanie Newman and Ben McDonald — calling the game from Baltimore as they will during the regular season — wasn’t coming through. Instead, MASNsports.com writer Roch Kubatko was rushed up to the booth and had to call the first 2 1/2 innings by himself with no preparation, notes or lineups. Kubatko did an admirable job given the circumstances, but it’s a disservice to him and viewers for him to be thrust in that situation. The network’s original plans had Kubatko leaving Sarasota more than a week ago; what if he hadn’t been there?

Perhaps it would have led to what the Orioles and MASN could have been doing with each of their home games this spring: a simple stream, with no play-by-play call over it. There are cameras for each game at Ed Smith Stadium, used to show a feed on the scoreboard and the televisions throughout the ballpark. Getting that to Orioles fans not in Sarasota does not seem like a large leap.

Neither would letting the broadcasters travel as practically every other team’s network is doing. MASN cited concerns related to COVID-19 in a memo to employees about the travel situation, yet Newman, Geoff Arnold and Brett Hollander have been brought down to Florida — a state fairly relaxed in its handling of the pandemic — to broadcast games on the radio this spring. Having broadcasters at the team’s opening series in St. Petersburg should be no different, and the same should apply to every trip the Orioles (and Nationals) take this year.

Baltimore is 1-0 all-time when Kubatko does play-by-play. There’s no reason that record should change.

