Orioles observations on a possible Opening Day lineup, piggyback starters and PitchCom | ANALYSIS

SARASOTA, Fla. — Little more than a week before Orioles manager Brandon Hyde will put together an Opening Day lineup against a Tampa Bay Rays left-hander, he got a trial run.

For the first time in this shortened spring training, the lineup the Orioles used for Wednesday’s 7-6 Grapefruit League victory over the Rays featured exclusively players who are likely to be among their starting nine when they begin the season up the road in St. Petersburg on April 8.

Opposite Rays lefty Josh Fleming, Hyde’s lineup opened with Cedric Mullins in center, Ryan Mountcastle at first, Anthony Santander in right, Trey Mancini at designated hitter and Austin Hays in left, a likely top five for Baltimore. The intrigue will come in the back half of the order, where the Orioles have a collection of infielders who could start for them but uncertainty over where they’ll play in the field and bat in the order.

After trimming their spring training roster to 44 players Monday, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias acknowledged that, in most cases, the remaining players are contending for Opening Day roster spots.https://t.co/85lfDLfPLQ — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) March 30, 2022

On Wednesday, Rougned Odor played second and hit sixth, with third baseman Ramón Urías and shortstop Jorge Mateo behind him. Robinson Chirinos, the Orioles’ likely starting catcher with top prospect Adley Rutschman out for most of camp with a right tricep strain, batted ninth.

With the Orioles set to face hard-throwing left-hander Shane McClanahan on Opening Day, Hyde might choose to start Chris Owings or Kelvin Gutiérrez, right-handed hitters, over the left-handed Odor, though he had reverse splits in 2021 and has been fairly balanced for his career. Gutiérrez ended Wednesday’s game with a walk-off, three-run double after Owings walked to load the bases. Except for outfielder Kyle Stowers — the Orioles’ No. 7 prospect who was reassigned to minor league camp along with reliever Conner Greene after the game — the first wave of players off Hyde’s bench Wednesday are also contending for jobs.

KELVIN WALKS IT OFF!!! pic.twitter.com/Z33HNEns7a — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 30, 2022

Much of the focus for the final week of exhibitions will be getting that group of players at-bats, trying to make up for time lost after spring training was shortened in the wake of Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout. Of the players who started, Mountcastle, Mancini and Hays received four plate appearances, with Chirinos the only player who came up fewer than three times, though he caught five innings. Hays will DH on Thursday, while neither Mountcastle nor Mancini will play.

Hyde said before the game he wants to get players who will be on the roster into back-to-back games and in some cases three straight before the spring ends.

“You’re going to see guys play a little bit more, extended playing time,” Hyde said.

It’s welcome to the players, who in some cases are trying to simulate at-bats in live batting practice. There’s also the defensive aspect. On a windy Wednesday, Mateo dropped a popup with two outs in the second inning, leading to a run, but he also made two diving stops while shifted to the right side of second base. Between, he homered.

“He’s getting the barrel on the ball a time or two a game right now,” Hyde said. “He’s a game changer.”

Mullins had a similar game. He made a couple of strong defensive plays, including a diving catch in left-center field to open the game. In his second at-bat, he homered into the wind for his second hit in 17 spring at-bats coming off the first 30-30 season in Orioles history.

“That ball was Warehouse-bound [at Camden Yards],” Hyde said. “I don’t know where that thing would have landed.”

Mullins felt an improved plate approach in his first plate appearance, which resulted in a hard groundout up the middle, led to the home run. Ideally, over the course of this week, other hitters will be able to find success they can carry into the regular season.

“I think, as a whole, we’re right around the corner,” Mullins said. “It’s just a matter of continuing to get as many at-bats as possible. It is what it is. I know some guys that got their 12th at-bat today. It’s just a matter of locking in on every single at-bat, trying to get a feel for what you’re trying to do. And I think by day one, we’ll be ready.”

Piggyback plans

Wednesday’s game exemplified the pitfalls the Orioles could run into with using tandem starters in the final three spots of their season-opening rotation.

The most difficult aspect of the shortened spring for the Orioles is getting starters properly stretched out to pitch a typical five-plus innings, especially in the case of rotation candidate Tyler Wells, who is coming off two lost seasons and a year spent in Baltimore’s bullpen. With a large group of possible starters and few of them stretched out, the Orioles are exploring having length pitchers work in pairs for the three spots in their rotation behind John Means and Jordan Lyles.

Bruce Zimmermann, Wednesday’s starter, was one of several Orioles pitchers who dealt with a stomach bug that went around the clubhouse and felt its effects during his first spring outing. Feeling better, he needed 45 pitches to get through three innings, with Mateo’s error preceding the only run and hit against him.

“I felt really really strong through three, body wise, so I don’t think being ill for the last one affected me all that much,” Zimmermann said. “As far as the buildup moving into the season, I think we’re still on exactly where we need to be.”

An Ellicott City native, Zimmermann is theoretically lined up for the Orioles’ April 11 home opener, an assignment he said he would welcome largely because it would mean he made Baltimore’s rotation.

After a strong inning from Félix Bautista, right-hander Chris Ellis, a nonroster invitee, came in as the Orioles’ second bulk pitcher and allowed four runs in three innings. Ellis, who Hyde described as “out of whack,” was signed early in camp and didn’t get much backfield work before appearing in Grapefruit League games. He’s unlikely to break camp with the Orioles, but it shows one downside of piggybacking: the requirement for both pitchers providing length to throw well. In all, Baltimore got six innings out of Zimmermann and Ellis with five runs allowed, though two were unearned.

The Orioles will deploy tandem starters out of need rather than strategy, and there’s nothing guaranteeing Zimmermann wouldn’t have run into the same troubles in the middle innings that Ellis did had it been a typical start. But if the Orioles are going to be carrying effectively eight starters into the regular season, the days when they’ll need two of them to be on will always be more challenging.

A new way to sign

In Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Orioles got their first look at PitchCom, a system that allows catchers to relay pitch signs to pitchers and fielders via an armband. The other players hear the called pitch via audio from an earpiece.

The system will hopefully prevent sign-stealing, but Zimmermann, who used it in Wednesday’s start, believes it will also improve pace of play.

“It was not as awkward as I thought it was going to be,” Zimmermann said. “You can speed up the game at your own will. You can get the pitch calls as you’re going back to the mound. If you’re feeling good, you want to keep rolling, you’re a fast-working pitcher, I think it’ll be big to your advantage.

“I don’t think it’ll be too much of a learning curve for a lot of guys. I was initially against it until I actually used it, and I’m a lot more for it now.”

Hyde noted the Orioles had some initial issues Monday — pushing a button for one pitch and players hearing another — but he looks forward to using it through this final week of spring training.

“We had a little bit of difficulty, but we’re excited about it, honestly,” Hyde said. “We’re going to utilize it quite a bit this last week and get guys accustomed to it. It’s just way different than anything we’ve ever had, so getting the catchers used to it, getting the pitchers used to it. We’ve seen a couple teams against us use it, and the tempo has been been good. Hopefully, it’ll speed things up and it’s a smooth transition for our guys.”

Spring training

ORIOLES@PIRATES

Thursday, 1:05 p.m.