Orioles observations on Dean Kremer’s step forward, Zac Lowther’s big moment and more | ANALYSIS

“They had a few starts last year where they proved that they could pitch in the big leagues and pitch in our division, and they just haven’t shown that command this spring,” Hyde said pregame. “They’re both going to get opportunities here this last week to kind of harness that command and be the pitchers that we feel like they are. It is spring training, also. Both guys have been working on things, but I’d just like to see the fastball there, and I’d like to see [with] the fastball, aggressiveness in the strike zone.”