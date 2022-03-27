Orioles observations on the John Means-Jordan Lyles tandem, the latest round of cuts and who’s left standing | ANALYSIS

SARASOTA, Fla. — Holding 10 years of major league service time, Jordan Lyles is a former first-round draft pick who arrived in the majors at 20 years old and is wearing his seventh big league uniform this spring with the Orioles. But after following John Means’ three innings of one-run ball with a matching line Sunday, eight words showed Lyles’ admiration for his new rotationmate, seven years his junior in terms of big league experience.

“I’ve got a lot to learn from him,” Lyles said.

Means and Lyles, the only guarantees in Baltimore’s rotation with Opening Day less than two weeks away, worked the first six innings of a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers. In three seasons with the Orioles, Means has gone from last member of the roster to undisputed top starter, making an All-Star team and throwing a no-hitter on that rise. But although Means led the Orioles with 146 ⅔ innings in 2021, he sees Lyles as an inspiration for improvement. Pitching for the Texas Rangers, Lyles was one of 22 majors leaguers to complete 180 frames last season.

“He’s been here a lot longer than I have, but that’s kind of his thing,” Means said. “I’m looking forward to having talks with him, how he does throw so many innings every year because he does such a great job of it. That’s something that I really want to work on.”

The way both pitchers grinded out innings Sunday shows the value they will have atop Baltimore’s rotation in 2022, a season pitchers won’t enter fully built up coming off the shortened spring training. Means’ second spring outing featured long at-bats and innings, and he added to his in-game pitch count of 55 with some tosses in the bullpen afterward. On his way there, he crossed paths on the warning track with Lyles, who was heading to the dugout after warming for his first spring outing.

Lyles, too, stretched his pitch count in a short time. He was approaching his planned limit of 65 with the bases loaded and two outs in Sunday’s sixth inning, and manager Brandon Hyde came out to see whether he wanted that extra hitter. Lyles said he did, and after falling behind 2-0, he bounced back for an outing-ending strikeout.

“We got our work in, to say the least,” Lyles quipped.

Robinson Chirinos, who hit back-to-back home runs with Ramón Urías in the victory, caught all three of Means’ innings and Lyles’ first two. Having caught Lyles in 2020 with the Rangers, he repeatedly noted the importance for the starter to throw his breaking balls for strikes. Chirinos said Means was battling his mechanics in his first two frames before settling in for a clean, 15-pitch third.

“I think every time those guys have the ball,” Chirinos said, “we’re gonna have a chance to win the game.”

Grayson Rodriguez, baseball’s top pitching prospect, was among 13 players cut from the Orioles’ camp roster Sunday evening, bringing it to 48. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Rodriguez among cuts

Grayson Rodriguez, baseball’s top pitching prospect, was among 13 players cut from the Orioles’ camp roster Sunday evening, bringing it to 48. Another 20 players will need to be removed before April 8′s season opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rodriguez, the Orioles’ second-ranked prospect behind catcher Adley Rutschman, made one Grapefruit League appearance, pitching an impressive first frame before struggling with breaking ball command in the second. He has yet to pitch in Triple-A, and after some seasoning there, he shouldn’t take long to arrive in the majors.

Along with Rodriguez, catchers Brett Cumberland and Maverick Handley, infielder Patrick Dorrian outfielder Robert Neustrom, right-handers Marcos Diplán and Cody Sedlock and left-hander Nick Vespi were reassigned to minor league camp. All but Handley will likely start the year in Triple-A and could push for major league time in 2022.

Second baseman Jahmai Jones was perhaps the biggest surprise among the cuts, given the he was the only player in Sunday’s group who has already reached the majors. Infielder Rylan Bannon, second baseman/outfielder Terrin Vavra and left-hander Kevin Smith were also optioned to Triple-A, while right-hander Logan Gillaspie was optioned to Double-A.

Jones, Baltimore’s No. 19 prospect according to Baseball America, found himself at a disadvantage in the Orioles’ infield competition given that his only position on the dirt is second base. He struggled offensively during his stints with Baltimore in 2021.

Who’s left

Sunday’s moves did little to clarify many of the Orioles’ roster questions, though they did show how some players still fit in the mix.

Outfielders Kyle Stowers and Yusniel Diaz remain in big league camp, with the latter more likely to push for an Opening Day job given his status on the 40-man roster. Right-hander Kyle Bradish, who Hyde has said will receive another Grapefruit League start, seemingly remains on Baltimore’s lengthy list of rotation candidates.

Rutschman and left-hander DL Hall, who bookend Rodriguez on organizational top prospect lists, are also still in camp. Rutschman is nursing a right tricep strain that is expected to keep him sidelined for another week or so. Hall has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game and is coming off a season in which he pitched fewer than 40 innings after suffering a stress reaction in his pitching elbow.

