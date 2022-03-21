Orioles observations on Grayson Rodriguez’s spring debut, the Tyler Wells conundrum and clutch Colton Cowser | ANALYSIS

SARASOTA, Fla. — Somehow, Monday marked a first for Grayson Rodriguez.

The Orioles’ first-round pick in 2018, Rodriguez, 22, had yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game before he took the mound for the third inning of a 10-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Ed Smith Stadium. He quickly worked a scoreless frame before running into trouble in the fourth, but baseball’s top pitching prospect ended the day pleased. He got the experience of pitching in an Orioles uniform with major leaguers playing defense behind him, with Robinson Chirinos, who he grew up watching play for the Texas Rangers, behind the plate.

“It’s huge,” Rodriguez said. “First outing of the spring. It’s always good to see some other jerseys. We were able to get out there, throw some good spins and unfortunately, they got runners on base and a few hits dropped in, but other than that, it was a relatively good day.”

He struck out the first batter he faced, major league outfielder Kyle Garlick, then induced two groundouts for a nine-pitch frame. The Twins loaded the bases against him with no outs in the fourth with six- and nine-pitch walks around a first-pitch single. He struck out the next batter on three pitches, with a slider for the punchout producing one of a handful of whiffs in the outing. But Jake Cave and José Godoy, both of whom have played in the majors, followed with a two-run double each, prompting manager Brandon Hyde to end Rodriguez’s outing 27 pitches into the inning.

Before the game, Hyde discussed the importance of making sure top prospects such as Rodriguez are comfortable given the expectations placed upon them.

“You do anything you can to try to get them to relax because early on in their careers, there’s going to be a ton of nervous energy and expectations that they’re going to put on themselves and others are going to have expectations on them, and sometimes, it’s unrealistic,” Hyde said. “The major league game is extremely hard to do, and you just want them to treat it like another game that they were just playing.”

Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos (23) listens to pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (85) before he throws against the Minnesota Twins during a Grapefruit League spring training game at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida, on Monday. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Rodriguez is one of several Baltimore prospects who might arrive this season. Not yet on Baltimore’s 40-man roster, he still entered camp with the opportunity to show how close he is, believing the majors are “within reach” this season. Results aside, Monday marked the closest he’s come yet.

What to do with Tyler Wells

The Orioles’ scheduled starter for Monday was originally left-hander Keegan Akin, their leader among rookies in innings last season. Instead, they swapped him with right-hander Tyler Wells, who went from being their second Rule 5 draft pick to the closer’s role.

Despite Wells’ success as a late-inning option, the Orioles are considering using him as a starter in 2022. Before Baltimore grabbed him in the Rule 5 draft, Wells was a starter in the Twins’ system. Before throwing 57 innings in 2021, he hadn’t pitched since 2018 because of Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery and the pandemic. If Wells, 27, is in the rotation, the Orioles will have to be cautious with his innings throughout the year.

“A lot of my focus this offseason was trying to build effortless velocity, get better with some of my mechanics that will allow me to actually pitch deep into games, if needed, and being able to withstand the entire season,” Wells said. “I know that being able to throw a lot of innings in the year is going to be a difficult task, but I think that with what I was able to work on this offseason, it’s doable.”

Wells retired all six batters he faced Monday, including catching a line drive comebacker at his hip. He had some longer outings early last year, which he said made the start feel more familiar despite his long layoff since starting.

“I would like to be a starter; I would like to be a bullpen guy,” Wells said. “It’s one of those things where I just want to be used and I want to be able to help the team in big situations. That’s really my primary focus.”

Hyde rarely has had a set closer during his managerial tenure, but Wells adopted the role midseason and largely thrived. The Orioles have plenty of other rotation options in camp but are confident Wells could handle the jump.

“He’s been a starter his whole career,” Hyde said. “He was drafted as a starter, started in the minor leagues, got a starter mentality. He has a starter mix. He broke last year as a Rule 5 add to be a length guy out of our ‘pen potentially, but then we switched his roles because of how well he was throwing the ball and kind of the need at the time for us. But I think Tyler could do anything.”

Colton Cowser comes through

For each of the Orioles’ three home games thus far this spring, 2021 fifth overall pick Colton Cowser has been one of the players they have brought up from minor league camp, giving Baltimore fans a look at last year’s top draft selection.

Monday, the 22-year-old outfielder delivered a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, lining the first pitch he saw into right field. After Minnesota scored three times in the eighth to tie the game, Cowser led off with a walk, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Yusniel Diaz’s double. He’s 2-for-5 with two walks in major league exhibitions, showing off the advanced plate approach that made him an early draftee. He ranged far to his right in center field for a game-ending catch in the ninth.

“I think it’s a great experience for him,” Hyde said. “That’s why I’m trying to get him out there as much as I can. He’s really mature. Doesn’t lack confidence. This guy believes in himself. I love his tools. I just like the bat-to-ball skills. He takes borderline pitches, puts good swings on strikes. He’s hit a few balls hard here the last couple games. He can play three spots in the outfield, made a nice play in center field today. He’s just a guy that’s playing a little bit above his years.”

As camp goes on and the Orioles’ regulars need more playing time before the season begins, Cowser and other prospects figure to make less frequent appearances in camp. But Baltimore is clearly putting an emphasis on giving Cowser time around the major league club even if the shortened spring training meant they decided not to include him as a nonroster invitee.