Miguel Diaz: Unlike the prior two options, Diaz represents much more of a flier. The former Rule 5 draft pick is only 25, and all but three of his major league appearances for the San Diego Padres came in relief, while his 2019 season was marred by a pair of knee injuries. He’s been used as a starter on occasion in the minors with both the Padres and Milwaukee Brewers, but should he end up a reliever, a fastball that tops out at 97 mph could play. Diaz wasn’t even arbitration-eligible when the Padres decided to nontender him, so he could be a fit on a minor league contract.