Orioles’ new Baby Birds program attempts to draw the littlest fans to the nest

Maybe by the time the newest generation of Orioles fans are toddlers, the team will be back in the postseason as they continue to rebuild.
To that end, the team is trying to add even more fans to the nest with the Baby Birds membership club.
The program, which the Orioles announced Wednesday, is a partnership with MedStar Health and offers newborns an Orioles bib and onesie. The memberships cost $25.
Parents of babies born at Harbor Hospital and Franklin Square Medical Center will receive complementary enrollment and an exclusive Baby Birds beanie.
“Baby Birds allows families to share their fandom across generations,” the Orioles said in a news release.
The program is the latest from the Orioles to draw young fans. The team started Kids Cheer Free last year, which allows parents to bring two children age 9 and younger to any home game at Camden Yards for free with the purchase of one adult ticket.