What needs to happen regardless of how much money gets spent is drafting well and hitting in the international market. Big-market teams do that, whether it’s for the purposes of refreshing their teams or trading to improve them, and smaller-market teams want to. They’re also a heavy scouting organization, something executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias indicated the Orioles could become after he let go of some of the team’s scouts in order to bring in new ones.