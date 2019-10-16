Full-scale rebuilds weren’t in vogue a decade ago the way they are now, but when the Washington Nationals lost 102, 103, and 93 games from 2008 to 2010 and secured three premium draft picks in the process, it’s fair to say they set up what they have now: a World Series team.
A lot has happened since, including incredible free agent investment and the signing and development of international players, but there’s a decent chance that, considering the Houston Astros have the inside track of making it to the World Series to face them, the fruits of rebuilding could be on full display in this year’s championship series.
For the Nationals, those losing years came shortly after they moved to Washington from Montreal, and the fruits of them were significant. With their two No. 1 overall picks, the Nationals selected pitcher Stephen Strasburg and young power hitter Bryce Harper, who became foundation pieces for them for a decade. Their third pick in that trio was Anthony Rendon, an MVP candidate who has carried the Nationals to this year’s World Series.
Being so far removed from those picks, there are obvious caveats. Strasburg was set to be a free agent after the 2016 season, but elected to stay with the Nationals for a seven-year, $175 million contract extension. He’s at last blossoming into the pitcher they hoped he would be on a consistent basis. Rendon is set to be a free agent this year, while Harper left in free agency last year.
It hasn’t been an immediate thing with that core — there were plenty of October letdowns. But they largely stayed the course, built around them, and are now playing in the World Series. This year, the Orioles will get the second pick in the draft after selecting Adley Rutschman (first overall, 2019), Grayson Rodriguez (11th overall, 2018) and DL Hall (21st overall, 2017).
How the Nationals built around their core was notable as well. No team has been as aggressive in the free agent starting pitching market as the Nationals, who signed Max Scherzer to a seven-year, $210 million deal in 2015 and Patrick Corbin to a six-year, $140 million deal last winter.
It’s a wildly expensive rotation, but one that’s proven effective here in October. It’s also an investment made simpler because their outfield consists of a cost-controlled Adam Eaton and two blossoming stars signed from the Dominican Republic in Juan Soto and Victor Robles.
Soto was signed in 2015 for $1.5 million and has 56 home runs and a .937 OPS in the last two years after debuting at age 19. Robles signed for $225,000 — more in the range the Orioles seem prepared to spend as they spread their bonus money around — and is providing value on both sides of the ball at age 22.
It’s a conscious choice to spend money the way the Nationals have to fill out the fringes of their rosters with veteran major leaguers who have made their formula work so far. Those who take issue with what the Orioles are doing in not spending money can have that gripe.
What needs to happen regardless of how much money gets spent is drafting well and hitting in the international market. Big-market teams do that, whether it’s for the purposes of refreshing their teams or trading to improve them, and smaller-market teams want to. They’re also a heavy scouting organization, something executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias indicated the Orioles could become after he let go of some of the team’s scouts in order to bring in new ones.
But even if a decade seems a long time to wait, looking back at those 100-loss Nationals seasons and seeing where they are now could ease the sting in Baltimore going forward.