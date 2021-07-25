Orioles rally in ninth to sweep Nationals with 5-4 walk-off victory

After hitting his first career home run earlier in the game, Ryan McKenna raced home from third to score on pinch-hitter Ramón Urías’ grounder to give the Orioles a 5-4 victory Sunday for a three-game sweep over their regional rival. An inning earlier, they had gotten their first two men on but stranded the tying run at third. A team effort in the ninth ensured they did not miss the next opportunity.