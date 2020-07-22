Orioles start hot, fall short in rain-shortened 6-4 loss to Nationals in final exhibition

WASHINGTON — One exhibition inning does not make a season, but the Orioles began Tuesday night’s 6-4, rain-shortened loss to the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park the way they hope to play going forward.
First, it was Austin Hays, the team’s most exciting rookie, lacing an emphatic leadoff single. On the next pitch, Hanser Alberto left no doubt on an RBI double to the right-center field wall off Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin, showing the singles hitter who owned lefties last year has grown into some power this summer.
Alberto then created a run on a chopper to shortstop by Anthony Santander. He waited for the throw across the diamond, then broke for third uncontested to get 90 feet closer to home for the heart of the Orioles’ order.
Renato Núñez struck out, but being on third meant Alberto scored easily on an infield single to deep shortstop by newcomer José Iglesias. Iglesias put the ball in play with two outs and a runner on third in the kind of at-bat manager Brandon Hyde was likely envisioning before the game.
By the time first baseman Chris Davis grounded out to end the inning, the Orioles showcased just enough of what their offense could look like sans the traded Jonathan Villar and the dearly missed Trey Mancini, who is in the middle of treatment for stage 3 colon cancer.
Hyde referred to last year’s offense as “a fun offense to watch.” Replicating innings like the first a few times every night for the next two-plus month can make them consistently so.
Outside of the top of the order, though, the Orioles offense wasn’t able to muster much the rest of the way. Hays had another hard-hit single in the fifth inning, but was thrown out trying to go first-to-third with two outs to end the inning. Iglesias notched his second straight three-hit night.
The Orioles offense came back alive in the seventh inning when Davis doubled and scored on a triple by Dilson Herrera. Herrera scored on a sacrifice fly by Rio Ruiz.
Stewart settles in
Hyde wanted right-hander Kohl Stewart, the team’s only major league free-agent pitcher signed this offseason, to pitch four healthy innings and throw a lot of strikes.
Stewart didn’t do that after a two-hit, two-run first inning that lasted 30 pitches and ended when he reached his pitch count. But he settled in to pitch into the fourth inning, ending with three strikeouts and a pair of walks.
