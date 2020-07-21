Alex Cobb pitches four solid innings, Orioles stay healthy in 4-2 exhibition loss to Nationals

Alex Cobb lasted two pitches into the fifth inning before the Orioles’ starter plunked Washington Nationals infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera as the coda to his night.
There wasn’t a lot to accomplish for manager Brandon Hyde and the Orioles in their 4-2 exhibition loss to the Nationals at Camden Yards, but getting Cobb deeper into the game than he’s been in any of the scrimmages so far this month was one of them.
So, too, was getting Anthony Santander into his first game action of the summer — and he responded with two hits. As long as the Orioles’ training room didn’t grow any more crowded than it was in the afternoon, the only thing they could have asked for was a win.
Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg had a lot to say about that. He kept the Orioles in check for most of the day, their only run off him coming on a run-scoring groundout by Rio Ruiz in the fourth inning.
By then, Cobb, who cruised through three shutout innings, had allowed a two-run home run to Howie Kendrick. But for a pitcher who missed nearly all of 2019 and who Hyde said was not as far along in his workload as the rest of the starters, Tuesday qualified as a good night.
He struck out five in four-plus innings.
Right-hander David Hess surrendered two runs in the seventh inning — one charged to him, and the other to left-hander Paul Fry. Left-hander Richard Bleier held the Nationals scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings, with Renato Núñez blooping a single into right field to score the Orioles’ second run in between.
Shortstop José Iglesias went 3-for-4 in the loss.