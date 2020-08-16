Orioles’ success against top starters continues in 7-3 victory over Nationals

Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski answered with a shutdown inning, and his teammates soon gave him a chance for another. Andrew Velazquez added to the Orioles’ lead against Corbin with his first career triple, scoring designated hitter Bryan Holaday from first. Holaday huffed and puffed his way down the third-base line to barely beat the throw home, giving Velazquez his first career RBI. Velazquez then scored on Hanser Alberto’s sacrifice fly.