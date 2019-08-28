Hunter Harvey escapes bases-loaded jam to preserve shutout in Orioles’ 2-0 victory over Nationals

Harvey has yet to pitch on fewer than two days rest as the Orioles (44-88) try to manage his innings after several injury-plagued seasons delayed his debut. The team also has yet to commit on whether he will return to starting or continue as a reliever going forward. But Tuesday’s outing, in front of an announced crowd of 24,946 that got loud late, gave Harvey a taste of what his future could hold at the back end of the Orioles’ bullpen.