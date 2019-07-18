Trey Mancini homers twice as Orioles rally against Nationals bullpen for 9-2 victory

Trey Mancini, who Tuesday snapped a hitless streak of 24 at-bats and whose two homers Wednesday were his first since June 23, began a seventh-inning rally with a walk off Wander Suero then moved to second on a Chance Sisco single, advanced to third on a Renato Nuñez fly out and scored the tying run on Anthony Santander’s single. Chris Davis, who earlier snapped an 0-for-14 skid with an opposite-field single, delivered another to provide the Orioles’ first lead and end Suero’s night.