Orioles place reliever Nate Karns on injured list with forearm strain; recall right-hander Evan Phillips

Jon Meoli
Orioles right-hander Nate Karns pitched a scoreless ninth inning Monday in the 12-4 win over the Oakland Athletics, but it'll be a little while before he's on the mound again.

Karns, the only major league free agent the Orioles signed this offseason, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain Tuesday afternoon, the team announced. Right-hander Evan Phillips was added to the roster in his place.

Karns missed all of 2018 with a forearm injury, and combined with his 2017 shoulder injury, that meant his return to the mound on March 30 as the "opener" of a bullpen game was his first time on a major league mound since May 19, 2017.

He was used as the opener twice in two-inning stints, and has two relief appearances since going to the bullpen full-time. He needed just 10 pitches to finish off Monday's game, but his fastball velocity averaged 89.01 mph during that outing.

Phillips provides another right-handed short relief arm, and joins the Orioles after a spring training in which he didn't allow an earned run. He allowed three hits but no runs and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings in his only outing of the season at Triple-A Norfolk.

