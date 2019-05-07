Orioles’ Nate Karns gets good news on MRI; Cedric Mullins bouncing back with Norfolk

Orioles right-hander Nate Karns received good news on his injured forearm Monday, when a visit to Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion resulted in a clean MRI and no revelation of anything needing surgical repair.

Because of an injection, Karns will wait to resume throwing for another week or so before ramping up toward what would be his third rehabilitation assignment.

“We just got a shot to kind of help out with the discomfort, so with the MRI being clean, that's the best thing,” Karns said Tuesday inside the Orioles’ Camden Yards clubhouse. “That's the best results right there, so just not as quickly through the process, but we're getting through it.

"It was just kind of something that was just irritating my forearm, in a sense. We need to free up some space, so just more soft tissue, and we got an injection to kinda help that along, but structurally, we're good. UCL is good. There's nothing in there that indicated anything that needed any surgery or any red flag. So just kinda slow progression, I guess."

Karns, 31, was placed on the 10-day injured list April 9, formally with a right forearm strain, but he clarified Tuesday that the injury is not a strain but a nagging tightness that has been slow to improve. He has had his rehab assignments started and stopped twice, with hopes that the injection he received Monday will enable the third rehab stint to be the one that gets him back onto the Orioles roster.

Karns, who did not allow an earned run in 5 1/3 innings before going on the IL, didn’t pitch in 2018 because of a forearm strain. The Orioles signed him this offseason and he entered spring training in competition for a rotation spot, but his arm didn’t react properly as the team decided a relief role would suit him best.

He said his velocity was up to 90-93 mph in his last rehab appearance, but he felt discomfort the next day.

“With all the rehab, we should not be having that,” Karns said. “So it was one of those things where I pitched, it was 90-93, come back the next day, I was tender, so we were kinda just like, ‘That's not gonna be something that's gonna be really productive to come off the DL with, kinda laboring through it.’ When you come off the DL, you wanna be ready to go. You don't wanna be a liability in the bullpen."

Mullins making adjustments in Triple-A

When the Orioles decided to option Cedric Mullins to Triple-A Norfolk last month, the 24-year-old center fielder was batting .094 amid a 2-for-40 slump. His OPS+ was minus-6, with the league average at 100.

Since joining the Tides, Mullins has excelled, slashing .304/.396/.522 entering Tuesday. In half as many games as he played with the Orioles, he has more than twice as many hits, while also posting more walks, steals and home runs.

Manager Brandon Hyde, who checks reports from the organization’s minor league managers every morning, has been pleased with what he’s heard about Mullins.

“Sounds like he's swinging the bat well, and from both sides, so love to see that, would love to see that continue, and good for Cedric,” Hyde said. “It's not easy to have the month's struggle he had here. Nice to see him bounce back and put up some good numbers down there.”

Hyde said there was no set timetable for the team to recall Mullins, who was among the majors’ top defensive center fielders in the season’s first month.

"It was open-ended, and we talked about some things that we saw up here that we'd like to see him improve on,” Hyde said. “Sounds like he's doing those things, so it's a good sign."

CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

