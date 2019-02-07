Orioles reportedly agree to deal with pitcher Nate Karns, their first major league free agent of the offseason

The Orioles' major league free agent drought ended Thursday with an agreement to sign right-hander Nate Karns, according to reports, adding the 31-year-old on a modest deal after he missed most of the last two years with injuries.

Karns, who last pitched in the majors in 2017 with the Kansas City Royals, has pitched for four major league teams in his career, which began in 2013 with the Washington Nationals. He broke out in 2015 with the Tampa Bay Rays, going 7-5 with a 3.67 ERA in 27 appearances (26 starts) over 147 innings.

He was traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2016, and then the Royals in 2017, but had thoracic outlet surgery to relieve tightness in his shoulder that summer and missed all of 2018 with elbow soreness.

Over his five years in the majors, Karns has gone 16-11 with a 4.37 ERA in 63 games (54 starts) with a 1.339 WHIP, 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, and 3.6 walks per nine.

Karns presumably joins an Orioles rotation that features Andrew Cashner, Alex Cobb, and Dylan Bundy at the top but plenty of question marks otherwise, with David Hess, Yefry Ramírez, Jimmy Yacabonis, Josh Rogers, and a host of other young pitchers vying for a spot in the rotation.

USA Today first reported the agreement.

CAPTION "There's nothing we can do to just flip a switch and get back to the playoffs immediately," said EVP and GM Mike Elias. "I hope it happens, but we're going to have to build a sustainable base of talent for this organization." (Kevin Richardson) "There's nothing we can do to just flip a switch and get back to the playoffs immediately," said EVP and GM Mike Elias. "I hope it happens, but we're going to have to build a sustainable base of talent for this organization." (Kevin Richardson) CAPTION "I think everybody's in a really good place, and spring training is kind of where we set the tone of what our identity as a ballclub is going to be," Hyde said. (Kevin Richardson) "I think everybody's in a really good place, and spring training is kind of where we set the tone of what our identity as a ballclub is going to be," Hyde said. (Kevin Richardson)

