Examining some recent Hall of Fame hat decisions as Mike Mussina chooses between Orioles, Yankees

Freshly elected Hall of Fame pitcher Mike Mussina starred for both the Orioles and New York Yankees in his career, with each team staking a claim for the cap he's enshrined wearing on his plaque.

Mussina steered clear of making any declarations Tuesday night, going as far as saying he can't make a decision. He then almost dodged answering another question about his hat at Wednesday’s Hall of Fame news conference in New York, but said he hadn't decided yet.

"The situation is unique," he said. "I almost split my career down the middle with two organizations. I told you yesterday, right now I couldn't sit here and choose one over the other. They're both instrumental to me sitting here. So, I think we've got a little bit of time here to talk it over with the Hall of Fame and with the people there, and I think all of us put together will come to the right decision, whatever it is. But as I sit here right now, no, I have not decided."

There's also the option of going in as neutral, one taken by newly elected pitcher Roy Halladay’s widow Wednesday. The previous player to do that was fellow 1990s star pitcher Greg Maddux, who split his Hall of Fame career between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.

Maddux's decision in 2014 was one made in conjunction with the Hall of Fame, which takes input from inductees but ultimately makes the decision. The Chicago Tribune reported that at the time, 128 of the 300 inductees in the Hall of Fame went in without a cap. Catfish Hunter was the last before Maddux, and he was inducted in 1987.

Here's a rundown of some of the recent split cases and how they were decided.

Vladimir Guerrero, 2018

All Guerrero did was hit, wherever he played. For the first eight years of his career, he hit .323 with 234 home runs and a .978 OPS before winning American League MVP in 2004 in his first season with the Los Angeles Angels. He hit .319 with a .927 OPS and 173 home runs in six seasons there, and represented the Angels in Cooperstown — the first player to ever do that.

Former Orioles pitcher Mike Mussina is in the Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2019.

Mike Piazza, 2016

Piazza was a star from the time he debuted with the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning National League Rookie of the Year in 1993 and making the first of his five All-Star appearances in their colors that year. He left on bad terms in 1998 and ended up with the New York Mets, with whom he made six more All-Star teams after arriving via trade from the then-Florida Marlins. He hit .331 with 177 home runs and a .966 OPS in Los Angeles against a .296 average with 220 home runs and a .915 OPS in New York, but was inducted as a Met.

Randy Johnson, 2015

Though he began his career with the Montreal Expos, Johnson's star rose with the Seattle Mariners, with whom he won his first Cy Young Award in 1995 and made five All-Star appearances. He signed as a free agent with the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of the 1999 season, and won the Cy Young four straight times from 1999 to 2002 while winning the World Series there in 2001. That ended up trumping his time in Seattle, as he went in as a Diamondback.

Greg Maddux, 2014

Maddux had a 133-112 record with a 3.61 ERA over two stints with the Cubs from 1986 to 1992 and 2004 to 2006, winning the first of his four consecutive NL Cy Young Awards before signing with the Braves and winning three more while going 194-88 with a 2.63 ERA in 11 seasons. The numbers were better with Atlanta, as were the accolades, but not good enough to have him choose them over the team that gave him his start.

Tony La Russa, 2014

The Hall of Fame manager went in via the Expansion Era Committee after three long managerial stints. He went 522-510 with the Chicago White Sox from 1979 to 1986, then won a World Series and three AL championships over 10 years with the Oakland Athletics, posting a 798-673 record. His longest stint included two World Series titles in three appearances over 16 years with the St. Louis Cardinals, with whom he went 1,408-1,182 from 1996 to 2011.

Andre Dawson, 2010

Dawson was the NL Rookie of the Year in 1977 for the Expos, and was a three-time All-Star, a six-time Gold Glove winner and a three-time Silver Slugger before he left for the Cubs in 1987. He won NL MVP that year and made five straight All-Star appearances in their colors, but ended up representing the Expos in Cooperstown.

Ricky Henderson, 2009

Henderson played for nine teams over his 25-year career, but ended up donning the hat of the Athletics, with whom he played 14 seasons — including the first six of his career. He then spent five-plus years with the New York Yankees, who traded him back to Oakland in 1989. He won the AL MVP award in 1990 for the Athletics, and was mostly transient once he left there.

Dennis Eckersley, 2004