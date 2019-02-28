Orioles first baseman Chris Davis in lineup for road game against Phillies

The true veterans seldom make road trips in spring training, but first baseman Chris Davis will be in the starting lineup — batting third — against the Phillies today in Clearwater, Fla.

He said this morning that it’s not unusual at all.

“I usually make this trip,’’ he said. “I like the ballpark and have done it the past few years.”

Davis has appeared in two games this spring and has a home run and two RBI in five at-bats.

Bundy’s first start

Right-hander Dylan Bundy will make his first exhibition start today. He may be only 26 years old, but he’s considered one of the seasoned veterans in the starting rotation so he’s being handled the same way as the other holdover starters from last year.

Manager Brandon Hyde said on Wednesday that the coaching staff treats everyone as an individual and is handling Bundy, Alex Cobb and Andrew Cashner differently, but all of them waited about a week to get into a spring game.

Cobb eager to pitch

Cobb is scheduled to start the first game of Friday’s split-squad doubleheader, and said that he definitely won’t be taking his first exhibition appearance for granted.

Last year, he missed almost all of spring training and struggled through a nightmarish first half of the regular season.

“Absolutely, every time you put a uniform on and are competing, you’re going to have some excitement going and adrenaline,” he said. “It’s a little bit different than years past, where I might be a little bit excited and nervous leading up to it. There’s not much of that, but once I’m warming up, there will be some butterflies and excitement.”

Lineup look-in

Austin Hays will bat leadoff today, followed by Jonathan Villar and then Davis. Yusniel Diaz will bat cleanup, followed by Joey Rickard, Alcides Escobar, Jace Peterson, Austin Wynns, Drew Jackson (DH) and Dylan Bundy.

